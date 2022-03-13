Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,000 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

SMBC stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $448.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.92. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.