Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Match Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $88.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

