Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOHO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotherly Hotels Profile (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.