Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,807.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 732,859 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $189.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.14. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

