Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $10,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the second quarter worth $596,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter.
ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $54.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46.
