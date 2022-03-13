Morgan Stanley Buys 34,590 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after purchasing an additional 89,197 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $123.93 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $149.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.67.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

