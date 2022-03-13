Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,310 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPX were worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. SPX Co. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

