Morgan Stanley Has $10.64 Million Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,533,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,523 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,675,000 after buying an additional 113,214 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 740,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,274,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after buying an additional 223,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32.

