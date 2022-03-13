Morgan Stanley Increases Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target to SEK 489

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 486 to SEK 489 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $71.47.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

