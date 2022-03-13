Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

