Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

VIOG stock opened at $209.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.53. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $200.02 and a 1-year high of $249.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.