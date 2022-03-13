Morgan Stanley Sells 1,546 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UniFirst worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 521,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 252,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $172.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.81. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $255.87.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNF. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

