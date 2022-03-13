Morgan Stanley Sells 17,358 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 659,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTES. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,389,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,018,375 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 1,008,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,312,000.

GTES opened at $15.34 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

