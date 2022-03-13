Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

NYSE MYE traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 142,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 67.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.