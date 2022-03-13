Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MYE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $649.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 192.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

