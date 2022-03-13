Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,835 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 592,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 94,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

