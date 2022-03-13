Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,199 shares of company stock worth $38,010,875. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $149.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

