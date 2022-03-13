Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 136 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $256.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.37 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.