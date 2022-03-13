Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $2.16 on Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Namecoin has a market cap of $31.87 million and $6,274.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Namecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,716.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.70 or 0.00740498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00198981 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00025898 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

