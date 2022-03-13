Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,581.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $48,529.58 and approximately $4,581.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,519,495 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.