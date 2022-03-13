Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Natera will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

