National Bank Financial Boosts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 284,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $15,251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 40,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.