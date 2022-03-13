National Bankshares Boosts Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$1.00

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

TSE S opened at C$0.80 on Friday. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.83 million and a PE ratio of -17.39.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.