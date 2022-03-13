National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $64.67. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
About National Beverage (Get Rating)
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
