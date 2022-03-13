National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $64.67. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

