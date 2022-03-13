Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Update

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natuzzi by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 16.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

NTZ traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 million, a PE ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Natuzzi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.