Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NOPMF stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

