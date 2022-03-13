Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NEON stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 67.37% and a negative net margin of 92.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEON. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neonode in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Neonode in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Neonode by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

