Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen Acquires 13,794 Shares

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 13,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tim Chao-Ming Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 61,106 shares of Nerdwallet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $598,838.80.

NRDS opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09. Nerdwallet Inc has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. Analysts predict that Nerdwallet Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,006,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDS. William Blair began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdwallet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

