NETSTREIT Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 275.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

NTST opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $952.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

