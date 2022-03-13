NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NTST opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.15 million, a PE ratio of 307.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.