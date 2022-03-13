Network International (LON:NETW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.77) price target on the stock.

NETW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 492 ($6.45).

Network International stock opened at GBX 202.20 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 298.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 25.59. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 152.90 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.03).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

