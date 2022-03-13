New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.01

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.92. New World Development shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 1,315 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on NDVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New World Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

