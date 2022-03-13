Newman & Schimel LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $250.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $234.70 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

