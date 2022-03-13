Newman & Schimel LLC Sells 3,016 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newman & Schimel LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,378,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

