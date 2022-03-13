Newman & Schimel LLC Sells 875 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Newman & Schimel LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 14,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 146,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.32.

DIS stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $198.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.