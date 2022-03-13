NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

