NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NEX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.18.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.