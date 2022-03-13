NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFI. ATB Capital cut their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.
Shares of NFI stock opened at C$15.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 303.40. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80.
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.
