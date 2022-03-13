NFT Alley (ALLEY) Achieves Market Cap of $19,834.69

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $19,834.69 and $86,126.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.38 or 0.06521982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.00 or 1.00015169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041405 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars.

