Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.40

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.40 and last traded at $97.24, with a volume of 268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.48.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCBS. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.61.
In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock worth $978,756. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
