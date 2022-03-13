Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.40

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.40 and last traded at $97.24, with a volume of 268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCBS. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,663 shares of company stock worth $978,756. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

