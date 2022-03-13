Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Up 62.2% in February

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,013,500 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 13th total of 2,475,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.5 days.

Shares of NDGPF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.89. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,315. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

