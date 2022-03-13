Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NCLTF stock opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.30. Nitori has a 52-week low of $136.31 and a 52-week high of $209.47.
About Nitori (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nitori (NCLTF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.