Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NCLTF stock opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.30. Nitori has a 52-week low of $136.31 and a 52-week high of $209.47.

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the sales of furniture and interior goods through its group companies. It offers beddings, curtains, carpets, rugs, mats, interior items, daily living items, kitchenware, cookware, tableware, bath ware, toilet, laundry, beds, sofas, cushions, television stands, living room storage, tables, chairs, cupboards, storage racks, office furniture, bookshelves, stationeries, relaxation, massage, health items, everyday life support items, children’s room items, study desks, small home appliances, lighting products and kitchen units.

