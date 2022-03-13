Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.14. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Nkarta by 104,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nkarta by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.