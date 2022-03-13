Noemie Clemence Heuland Sells 592 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CDAY opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.30 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

