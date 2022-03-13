Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.28

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.67 ($0.02), with a volume of 7400909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.39 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.15.

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 390,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,806.48 ($10,228.62).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

