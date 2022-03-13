Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $140.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

