Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,900 shares, an increase of 191.7% from the February 13th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NEA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,337. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

