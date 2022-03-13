Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:JGH opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $16.38.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
