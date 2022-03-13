Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:JGH opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,776 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.