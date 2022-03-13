Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NMT stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.