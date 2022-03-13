Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Down 50.7% in February

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 324,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,888. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

